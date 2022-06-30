Photos: Down The Rabbit Hole In Disney’s Oceaneer Club Aboard The Disney Wish

One of the things that sets the Disney Cruise Line apart from the rest of the ships on the sea are the incredible opportunities for youth to enjoy while on board at Disney’s Oceaneer Club. The Disney Wish takes everything we’ve already seen on the other ships of the fleet, and expands it into the largest Oceaneer Club yet.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club

Children ages 3 to 12 will enter the captivating worlds of favorite Disney stories in the reimagined Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a real-life wonderland of immersive spaces specially designed to unlock their imaginations.

This club features more themed spaces than their counterparts on other Disney Cruise Line ships, each filled with endless entertainment – from storytelling, arts and crafts, and dress-up to toys, games and watching Disney movies. They also offer more opportunities for kids to have fun with their favorite Disney friends during an exclusive line-up of interactive games and programs where characters don’t just stop by – they stay to play.

With the club located on deck 2, parents will be able to check in their children in the Grand Hall on deck 3 and then send them “down the rabbit hole” on a twisting slide that lands directly and securely into the central hub.

Decorated with black-and-white sketches of Disney and Pixar characters, the hub also features a stage and its own slate of special shows, activities and character appearances.

Marvel Super Hero Academy

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own real-life heroes, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Kids will begin by choosing a super hero suit from a selection of power sets based on Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Captain Marvel, and watching their choices become nanotech forms around mannequins in real-time.

Then it will be time for “Avengers: Mission Training,” a gesture-based technology game where they put their new suits and skills to the test as they virtually battle bad guys.

Fairytale Hall

Fairytale Hall is a royal trio of activity rooms where kids join some of their favorite Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens as they let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio, read and act out stories at Belle’s Library, and test newfound icy powers at Anna and Elsa’s Sommerhus.

Inspired by her love of expression, Rapunzel’s Art Studio will be a creative escape where kids will have the best day ever making their own arts and crafts projects, like floating lanterns and painting.

Belle’s Library will be a cozy corner for reading and acting out stories with the help of Disney characters. An enchanted painting above the fireplace will magically transform to bring the tales to life

Anna and Elsa are never far from snow, even in their summer cabin. Here, kids will unlock icy powers during “Frozen Fun,” a series of gesture-based games hosted by Olaf, which include snowball fights with friendly trolls and a hunt for mischievous Snowgies – the tiny, playful snowmen created by Elsa in the animated short Frozen Fever.

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab

Walt Disney Imagineering Lab is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers — the creative masterminds behind Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships — with hands-on activities and inventive experiments. Sorcerer Mickey, the ambassador of Walt Disney Imagineering, may even stop by to lend a wand to the newly minted magic makers.

One of the most exciting things Imagineers get to do is design roller coasters. At the Ride Studio, kids will create a coaster along the lines of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain or Matterhorn Bobsleds – and then climb into a capsule where they will virtually ride their imaginative masterpiece.

The peculiar creatures and legendary characters of the Star Wars galaxy take center stage at Star Wars: Cargo Bay. This first-of-its-kind immersive experience will place kids in the important role of creature handlers as they learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings from across the galaxy, including a porg, Loth-cat, worrt and more.

Throughout the cruise, they’ll use augmented reality-enabled datapads to track and study the creatures on a series of special assignments. But there’s more to this job than meets the dianoga eye: The new crew will actually be joining an important mission to deliver a pair of secret stowaways, Rey and Chewbacca, back to the Resistance.

During the interactive “Star Wars: Creature Challenge” experience, the newly minted caretakers will be put to the test as they help feed the lifelike creatures and encounter some of the most dangerous beings in the galaxy. When things go awry, they’ll need to call on the expertise of Rey and Chewbacca — and even channel the Force — to secure the ship from destruction.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck

Specially designed for the youngest sailors at Disney’s Oceaneer Club, Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line.

This brand-new space will be filled with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities, such as pipe slides and crawl-throughs, ship’s wheels, “busy boxes” fashioned as ship controls and cushy life preserver seating areas, and hear Mickey himself through special interactive features.

When little cadets enter the space, they’ll set sail on a fun-filled adventure and enjoy quality play time with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse themselves. At select times throughout the voyage, the space will be open to little ones’ families for group play, and the toddlers from It’s a Small World Nursery will also get dedicated access to the club to explore, learn and play with Mickey and Minnie.

The signature experience is “Minnie’s Captain Academy,” a high-energy training session for kids to exercise their bodies (through playful games, dancing and maritime “drills”) and their minds, testing their imagination and ingenuity during a series of challenges tied to STEAM principles (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics). Captain Minnie will inspect their progress and officially declare them honorary captains!

It’s A Small World Nursery

For the littlest cruisers ages 6 months to 3 years, It’s a Small World Nursery will offer babysitting services in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction of the same name. Here, little ones will play games, make crafts, watch movies, read books and even spend time with special Disney friends under the expert care of Disney-trained counselors.

In the nursery, toddlers will take a playful trip around the world in the company of Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters reimagined as “it’s a small world” dolls. Each section of the space is themed to different areas of the world, with characters grouped by their homelands.

In the play room, magical murals will feature interactive hand cranks that trigger delightful effects. Little ones will be able to spark a cascade of ice magic from Elsa’s hand, send Aladdin and Jasmine swaying on the magic carpet, uncover Flynn Rider as he clings to Rapunzel’s enchanted tresses, and more. A toy train will chug along the ceiling, filling the space with colorful lights, playful sounds and kinetic energy.