Photos: Get Active at the Disney Wish’s Hero Zone

One of the more unique areas aboard the new Disney Wish cruise ship is the Hero Zone, which includes an incredible obstacle course themed, of course, to The Incredibles.

The Hero Zone is a futuristic, free-play sports arena where guests enjoy friendly competition including basketball, soccer and a variety of table-top games.

The Incredi-Games take place in the Hero Zone, inviting families to conquer an obstacle course with physical challenges themed to the characters from Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Guests can participate in various sports, including basketball and soccer.

Many different table-top games are available to play.

Here’s a look at The Incredi-Games section of the Hero Zone.

Anybody that meets the minimum height requirement of 40″ and is physically able can participate in the obstacle course.

Our own Alex tried his luck at the obstacle course!

