Take a Look Around Senses Spa Aboard the Disney Wish

Yesterday we were able to see the live christening of the Disney Wish, and it was a huge celebration. When you're on your Disney cruise, you want to be able to relax, and Senses Spa will do just that.
What's Happening:
- If you're planning your next Disney cruise on the Disney Wish, you will want to set aside plenty of time to relax.
- If you want an inside look at Senses Spa we have you covered.
- See the video below.
- Also, for the first time ever aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa has a dedicated outdoor relaxation space named Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa.
- This is an open-air extension of Disney's signature rain forest experience, which has been re-imagined to provide even more opportunities to relax and rejuvenate.
- There is also the fleet's first ice lounge, which allows guests to combine thermal therapies, which promote both physical wellness and tranquility.
- This also includes elements like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam, and dry chambers.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning