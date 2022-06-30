Take a Look Around Senses Spa Aboard the Disney Wish

Yesterday we were able to see the live christening of the Disney Wish, and it was a huge celebration. When you're on your Disney cruise, you want to be able to relax, and Senses Spa will do just that.

What's Happening:

  • If you're planning your next Disney cruise on the Disney Wish, you will want to set aside plenty of time to relax.

  • If you want an inside look at Senses Spa we have you covered.

  • See the video below.

  • Also, for the first time ever aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa has a dedicated outdoor relaxation space named Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa.

  • This is an open-air extension of Disney's signature rain forest experience, which has been re-imagined to provide even more opportunities to relax and rejuvenate.
  • There is also the fleet's first ice lounge, which allows guests to combine thermal therapies, which promote both physical wellness and tranquility.

  • This also includes elements like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam, and dry chambers.

