Take a Look Around Senses Spa Aboard the Disney Wish

Yesterday we were able to see the live christening of the Disney Wish, and it was a huge celebration. When you're on your Disney cruise, you want to be able to relax, and Senses Spa will do just that.

What's Happening:

If you're planning your next Disney cruise on the Disney Wish, you will want to set aside plenty of time to relax.

If you want an inside look at Senses Spa we have you covered.

See the video below.

Also, for the first time ever aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa has a dedicated outdoor relaxation space named Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa.

This is an open-air extension of Disney's signature rain forest experience, which has been re-imagined to provide even more opportunities to relax and rejuvenate.

There is also the fleet's first ice lounge, which allows guests to combine thermal therapies, which promote both physical wellness and tranquility.

This also includes elements like heated ergonomic loungers; sensory spa showers; and sauna, steam, and dry chambers.