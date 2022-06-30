It is almost time for Flavors of Florida Presented by CORKCICLE! From July 5th through August 14th, over 30 restaurants and shops at Disney Springs will be celebrating flavors local to Florida. There will be delicious dining options as well as refreshing beverages. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Available:

Amorette’s Patisserie

Blood Orange Éclair – Éclair filled with triple blood orange mousse, topped with tangy citrus jam and candied blood orange.

Blue Citrus Sauvignon Blanc Slushie – Matua sauvignon blanc, Blue Curaçao syrup and lemonade. Served in a Flavors of Florida Corkcicle.

The BOATHOUSE

Coconut Panna Cotta – Coconut panna cotta, layered with mango gelée and topped with tropical fresh fruit, shredded coconut and a crispy coconut shortbread cookie.

Chef’s Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Southern Fried Hand Pies – A pair of fried pastries filled with moonshine-glazed strawberry compote and served with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Blood Orange Margarita – Dobel Diamanté tequila with fresh-squeezed lime juice and blood orange purée, garnished with a fresh Florida orange.

Chicken Guy!

Florida Sunshine Shake – Hand-spun, vanilla, soft serve ice cream and fresh Florida orange juice, topped with whipped cream and garnished with an orange wheel. (Not available for online orders.)

City Works Eatery & Pour House

Smokehouse Cuban – Hardwood-smoked pulled pork shoulder, ham, shaved hot link, smoked provolone, Robonaut Red mustard and spicy bread & butter pickles, on a Cuban roll.

Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar

Sunshine Orange Chill – St. Augustine vodka, orange juice, topped with Sprite and served in a souvenir Coca-Cola glass.

D-Luxe Burger

Lime Garage Burger – Deluxe patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly and fried green tomato, served with an avocado, lime and jalapeno spread.

Orange Garage Burger – Deluxe patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, pork belly, lettuce, served with an orange and onion marmalade.

Orange Bird Milkshake – Artisanal shake made with vanilla gelato and orange, topped with sprinkles.

Dockside Margaritas

Strawberry Basil Margarita – Herradura reposado tequila and lime juice, with strawberry purée and garnished with shredded basil leaves.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

Orange Blossom Cupcake – Moist vanilla cupcake, piped with orange-flavored frosting, topped with orange zest and a flower garnish. (Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.)

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Citrus Dream Donut – Orange glazed donut with white buttercream, drizzled with orange icing and topped with an orange gummy and fresh mint leaf.

Orange Lemonade with Sweet Cream Foam – Limited-edition summer treat, made with fresh-squeezed orange lemonade and topped with sweet cream foam.

Frontera Cocina

Shrimp Ajillo Tostada – Tostada topped with roasted garlic-guajillo Florida pink shrimp, avocado, jicama, local heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, orange and a citrus-soy vinaigrette.

Gideon’s Bakehouse

Orange Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie – An almost-half-pound vanilla bean cookie infused with orange essence and mixed with dark chocolate, covered in pecan pralines and candied orange peel.

The Ganachery

Strawberry Shortcake Chocolate Treats – Strawberry chocolate, white crisp pearls, speculoos cookie crumbles and strawberry crispies.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Voodoo Shrimp – Sautéed Florida Gulf Shrimp in an Abita Amber beer reduction sauce, served over jalapeño-cheese cornbread.

Green Gator – Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum mixed with melon liqueur, simple syrup and pineapple juice.

Local Green Orlando Food Truck

Kingston Mango Pineapple Lemonade – Tropical flavors of mango and pineapple with refreshing lemonade.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Florida Gulf Shrimp Tacos – Jerk-spiced shrimp served in a grilled corn tortilla with watermelon pico de gallo and topped with sliced jalapeno.

Jock’s Citrus Old Fashioned – A cocktail classic with a Florida summer twist.

Florida Mule – Florida cane vodka, ginger beer, orange juice and simple syrup. Served in a Flavors of Florida Corkcicle.

M&M’S Store

M&M’S White Chocolate Key Lime Pie Candy – Brightly colored, white chocolate candies, available by the half-pound and pound from the color wall.

Outdoor Vending

Blood Orange Gin & Tonic – St. Augustine Gin, Tipplers orange liqueur, blood orange Monin and tonic water, garnished with an orange wedge.

Paddlefish

Key Lime Pie – A rich but tart key lime filling and airy toasted meringue.

The Polite Pig

Cuban Sandwich – Classic Florida sandwich made with crusty bread and piled high with sliced ham, roasted pork, cheese and dill pickles, spread with a tangy sauce.

Key Lime Mojito – Rum cocktail, mixed with fresh-squeezed lime juice and club soda, garnished with fresh mint sprigs and lime.

Rainforest Cafe

Key Lime Ceviche Tostada – Shrimp, scallop and mango ceviche, avocado mousse and cilantro-cabbage slaw with citrus vinaigrette, accompanied by cilantro lime rice and Cuban black beans.

Sailfish Brewing Sunrise City IPA – West coast-style IPA brewed with Columbus, Amarillo and Mosaic hops, featuring a smooth finish and notes of bitter citrus.

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant

Home Grown Strip Steak – A 12oz cut, grass-fed and locally raised at Florida’s Adena Farms, served with béarnaise sauce, Cipollini onions, sautéed wild mushrooms and Raglan’s twice-cooked millionaire homemade chips.

Salt & Straw

Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper ice cream

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Grilled Key West Pink Shrimp Salad – Grilled shrimp served over a spring mix with strawberries, oranges, cucumbers, tomato, parsley, onions and feta tossed in strawberry vinaigrette.

Spiked Guava Lemonade – Guava puree and fresh-squeezed lemon juice with St. Augustine vodka, topped with a splash of soda water.

Swirls on the Water

Orange Bird DOLE Whip – Soft-serve DOLE Whip Orange topped with sprinkles and an Orange Bird garnish.

Watermelon DOLE Whip – DOLE Whip Watermelon piled high on a slice of fresh watermelon. Limited quantities available daily, while supplies last.

Terralina Crafted Italian

Italian Sangria – Special blend of cabernet sauvignon, brandy, peach and lemon, garnished with Florida orange slices and served by the glass or in a pitcher for four.

T-REX

Blackened Shrimp Salad – Salad greens dressed with Florida orange blossom honey and Key lime vinaigrette topped with blackened shrimp, seasonal berries and goat cheese croutons.

Oyster City Mangrove Pale Ale – Classic pale ale with a malty body and mild hops, fermented in mangos to add a tropical, fruit-forward flavor.

Vivoli il Gelato

Pineapple and Coconut Shake – A rich and creamy shake made with pineapple and coconut sorbetto, topped with a mini pineapple and coconut layer cake.

Orange Blossom Gelato – Frozen Italian treat made with orange blossom pilsner beer and Savannah Bee orange blossom honey, served in a cup or waffle cone.

Key Lime Cannoli – A delicate pastry shell filled with sweet cream made of ricotta and key limes.

Wine Bar George

Frozen Old Fashioned – DOLE Whip Orange blended with Hooten Young American whiskey and aromatic and orange bitters. (Purchase a Wine Bar George limited edition Corkcicle and enjoy a complimentary frozen drink.)