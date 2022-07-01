“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” and “World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason” Coming to National Geographic This Month

Beginning Monday, July 25, National Geographic is bringing you a sizzling summer as award-winning chefs put their skills to the test in brand-new series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown and World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason.
- First, sharpen your knives for three high-stakes culinary battles as multi-Michelin star chef and Ironman athlete Gordon Ramsay faces off against those closest to him, with daughter Tilly Ramsay challenging him in the finale episode to win the locals’ favor in the new three-part series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown, premiering Monday, July 25, at 8/7c.
- Uncharted Showdown gets personal as Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants.
- With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep in the final cooks to prevent his students from becoming the masters.
- While in Costa Rica, Gordon faces his biggest challenge yet: going head-to-head with his daughter Tilly, the multi-BAFTA Award-nominated CBBC cooking show star and cookbook author, in an epic culinary showdown.
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown is produced by Studio Ramsay Global for National Geographic.
- For Studio Ramsay Global, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Tom Willis and Jon Kroll.
- For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Kevin Mohs is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.
- Then, fire up the grill and learn alongside an award-winning barbecue master in the all-new four-part unscripted series World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason, premiering Monday, July 25, at 10/9c.
- Follow U.S. Navy veteran Big Moe Cason as he leaves his culinary comforts behind and embarks on an epic journey to seek out the most mouthwatering dishes cooked over an open flame.
- Champion Pitmaster Big Moe Cason is spanning the globe to connect with new cultures and serve up meals to make the locals proud.
- He dives for fresh conch in the Bahamas, roasts ‘gator in Louisiana, connects with his roots in South Carolina and braves piranha-infested waters in Colombia.
- Along the way, Moe explores the many connections between American barbecue and cultures around the world.
- Both Ramsay and Big Moe will need to rely on their mastery of their craft as they learn new skills and push themselves to their limits to create dishes that speak to the history, traditions and spirit of the locations they visit.
- They meet with stewards of fantastic flavors, walk in their boots, learn the impact these dishes have on community bonds, and discover that no matter how difficult the struggles are to reach these locations and learn new techniques, some things in life are worth the extra effort.
- World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason is produced by Hit + Run for National Geographic.
- For Hit + Run, executive producers are Rob Shaftel and Elizabeth Ashe and co-executive producers are Matt Koed and Noah Korn.
- For National Geographic, Sean David Johnson is executive producer, Bengt Anderson is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.