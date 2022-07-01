“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” and “World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason” Coming to National Geographic This Month

Beginning Monday, July 25, National Geographic is bringing you a sizzling summer as award-winning chefs put their skills to the test in brand-new series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown and World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason.

First, sharpen your knives for three high-stakes culinary battles as multi-Michelin star chef and Ironman athlete Gordon Ramsay faces off against those closest to him, with daughter Tilly Ramsay challenging him in the finale episode to win the locals’ favor in the new three-part series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown , premiering Monday, July 25, at 8/7c.

, premiering Monday, July 25, at 8/7c. Uncharted Showdown gets personal as Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants.

gets personal as Gordon faces off against UK star chefs Paul Ainsworth and Matt Waldron, who got their starts in Ramsay kitchens before opening their own restaurants. With Paul and Matt working on their home turf, Gordon has to dig deep in the final cooks to prevent his students from becoming the masters.

While in Costa Rica, Gordon faces his biggest challenge yet: going head-to-head with his daughter Tilly, the multi-BAFTA Award-nominated CBBC cooking show star and cookbook author, in an epic culinary showdown.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown is produced by Studio Ramsay Global for National Geographic.

is produced by Studio Ramsay Global for National Geographic. For Studio Ramsay Global, executive producers are Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, Tom Willis and Jon Kroll.

For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Kevin Mohs is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.