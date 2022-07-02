Accident Occurs During Filming of “The Muppets Mayhem”

According to Deadline, an accident occured on the set of the upcoming Disney+ comedy series The Muppets Mayhem late Friday night.

What’s Happening:

The incident happened when a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of a cliff near Griffith Observatory.

No one was hurt, but the time of the accident (around 11:30 p.m.) is likely to raise again Hollywood’s decades-long issue of long hours on set.

According to Deadline’s sources, The Muppets Mayhem has been filming for a few weeks consisting of long days.

Location shoots are permitted by FilmLA. The non-profit agency is supposed to be notified of all incidents that occur during exterior production on city streets or venues such as Griffith Park.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

Developed and written by The Goldbergs

Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC