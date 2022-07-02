Accident Occurs During Filming of “The Muppets Mayhem”

According to Deadline, an accident occured on the set of the upcoming Disney+ comedy series The Muppets Mayhem late Friday night.
What’s Happening:
- The incident happened when a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of a cliff near Griffith Observatory.
- No one was hurt, but the time of the accident (around 11:30 p.m.) is likely to raise again Hollywood’s decades-long issue of long hours on set.
- According to Deadline’s sources, The Muppets Mayhem has been filming for a few weeks consisting of long days.
- Location shoots are permitted by FilmLA. The non-profit agency is supposed to be notified of all incidents that occur during exterior production on city streets or venues such as Griffith Park.
About The Muppets Mayhem:
- Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.
- Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.
- Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.
- The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio for Disney+.
