On Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish, there are plenty of ways that your little ones can dress like their favorite characters. Maybe it's time for a haircut, and what better way to do it than on the open sea? What about time for the adults to get some much needed relaxation in? We have photos of these new options available on board the Disney Wish.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique:

This is available for kids ages three to 12 and includes hair styling, makeup, a costume, and accessories.

Your little ones will have the choice of dressing like their favorite characters and there will be brand new transformations available.

For the first time ever, they will be able to become Captain Minnie Mouse or Captain Mickey Mouse in the signature Disney Cruise Line looks.

They can also transform into Ariel from The Little Mermaid

You can see prices and other information by clicking here

Untangled Salon:

If you're ready to relax, Untangled Salon has you covered.

This is the perfect place to get pampered in this Rapunzel-style environment.

The chic, high-end salon will have beautiful purple and gold decor with floating lanterns and light fixtures as well as Rapunzel's own paintings.

Here there will be haircuts and styling as well as manicures, pedicures, teeth whitening and skin treatments.

You can find out more by clicking here

Hooks Barbery:

Hooks Barbery is inspired by Captain Hook's personal quarters aboard the Jolly Roger.

You can elevate your personal style with haircuts, hot shaves, and beard trimmings plus manicures, pedicures, and facials.

This is designed for the utmost relaxation and features heavy leather chairs, dark wood tones and deep grays, and drapery evoking Captain Hook’s own style.

During special treatments and special events, the European-style Barbary invites guests who are 21 and older to unwind in the hidden bar, offering specialty whiskey tastings.

You can find out more information by clicking here