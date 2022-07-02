SeaWorld Orlando Offering Free Park Admission to Veterans for a Limited Time

In honor of the Fourth of July, SeaWorld Orlando has announced a limited-time return of free admission for veterans and their friends and families.
What's Happening:
- Just in time for the July 4th weekend, for a limited-time, SeaWorld today announced free one-day admission for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests to its SeaWorld Orlando park through July 10th. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long.
- Eligible U.S military veterans can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before July 10th at www.WavesofHonor.com.
- After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10th. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.
- Any U.S. active-duty military activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman can also take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents.