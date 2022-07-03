Videos: “Frozen” and Marvel Dining Experiences Aboard The Disney Wish

Take a look at the two new dining experiences passengers aboard the Disney Wish, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, can experience in our videos below.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience, bringing the kingdom of Arendelle to life through immersive live entertainment — featuring favorite characters like Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf — and world-class cuisine infused with Nordic influences.

Only on the Disney Wish are families invited to attend a royal engagement party for Queen Anna and Kristoff, picking up the story where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 left off. Elsa and Olaf host the celebration with catering provided by their friend Oaken’s “Hearty Party Planning Service… and Sauna” and live entertainment by “local” musicians who specialize in Nordic renditions of familiar “Frozen” songs.

Throughout the meal, guests enjoy live musical performances by these favorite characters and even get the opportunity to join the festivities with fun table crafts, hilarious sing-alongs and a grand finale with everyone in the audience on their feet.

This theater-in-the-round entertainment venue features dining tables surrounding a central stage, with performances and show effects spreading throughout the room. Invisible fiber optics embedded in the ceiling conjure Elsa’s icy magic, and panoramic windows magically transform from real-time ocean views to the colorful dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis.

When dining at Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, families will encounter Olaf in an all-new way as he lends his signature humor and charm to the merriment.

Worlds of Marvel – “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”

Worlds of Marvel is the first Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Avengers: Quantum Encounter” follows Ant-Man and The Wasp as they embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers. Anxious to impress, they host a special presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies, such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s arc reactor and Ant-Man’s Pym Particles, giving guests an up-close look at holographic models, field reports and iconic scenes from Marvel movies displayed on the screens surrounding the room.

The highlight of this special event is a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech, the Quantum Core, which uses cutting-edge — and highly unstable — technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button. A few “misfires” result in hilarious Ant-Man-style hijinks, but the real trouble begins when an unexpected villain shows up with a fearsome army in tow, eager to get their hands on this powerful quantum technology. Ant-Man and The Wasp need all the help they can get to save the day, calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and the brave diners of the Disney Wish for backup.

Both of these brand new experiences can be found on the Disney Wish, now sailing as part of the Disney Cruise Line.