Become a Bounty Hunter with the Star Wars x DC Shoes Boba Fett Collection

Want to dress like the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy? Well, Star Wars has partnered with DC Shoes to make that a possibility.

StarWars.com

The collection includes a jacket, t-shirt and of course, a pair of shoes.

DC went for a more subtle look that wasn’t necessarily overtly Star Wars. With a closer look though, fans will find details like the Mythosaur skull and text written in the Star Wars alphabet, Aurebesh.

The collection is just one of five new capsules created by Star Wars x DC Shoes to celebrate original trilogy characters, with a new line fit for fans of rebel

The characters featured in the collection include: Luke Skywalker Darth Vader R2-D2 Stormtroopers

All five capsules give a nod to the heroes and villains they were based on with designs that are right at home in the larger DC Shoes catalog.

Designers worked hard to tap into the personality and textures of each character rather than trying to recreate the exact look of their costumes.

The key was to design items people would really want to wear, but that were still undeniably linked to Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett. The collection features shoes, hats, and apparel including a tongue-in-cheek T-shirt collection inspired by high school yearbooks that labels R2-D2 as “Most Opinionated,” Darth Vader as “Father of the Year,” and allows for the stormtroopers to claim “Best Smile.”

As for Bob Fett, in keeping with his character, DC Shoes has crowned him “Most Notorious.”

The collection will feature all kinds of Star Wars details, from DC Shoe’s stormtrooper-inspired faux TK number, ‘DC-043,’ to iconic Star Wars quotes such as “May the Force be with you” and “Don’t underestimate the power of the dark side” translated into Aurebesh on several items.

An X-wing-inspired shoe contains both a pocket containing a ‘Death Star plans’ keychain and a hidden R2-D2 tucked inside the heel, for the ultimate skating co-pilot.

The collection also features designs for fans of the Rebel Alliance – in the iconic X-wing flight suit orange and white – and dark side designs in black and red.

What they’re saying: