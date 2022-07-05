First Two Stops of “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” Canceled

The Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is getting ready to tour the United States, however the tour will be kicking off later than planned, as the first two performances have been canceled.

What’s Happening:

The performances set to take place on Monday, July 18th in Ridgefield, WA and Tuesday, July 19th in Auburn, WA have both been removed from the performance schedule.

The tour will now kick off on Thursday, July 21st in Concord, CA.

In Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert , Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack.

, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. Tickets for the show are now available to purchase through LiveNation.com

Dates and Cities: