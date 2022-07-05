First Two Stops of “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” Canceled

The Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is getting ready to tour the United States, however the tour will be kicking off later than planned, as the first two performances have been canceled.
What’s Happening:
- The performances set to take place on Monday, July 18th in Ridgefield, WA and Tuesday, July 19th in Auburn, WA have both been removed from the performance schedule.
- The tour will now kick off on Thursday, July 21st in Concord, CA.
- In Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack.
- Tickets for the show are now available to purchase through LiveNation.com.
Dates and Cities:
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI