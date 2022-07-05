Luke Hemsworth Returns as “Thor” in Old Spice Commercial

While Marvel fans are excited to see Chris Hemsworth play Thor once again when Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this week, Luke Hemsworth has reprised the role first for a new Old Spice commercial.

Luke Hemsworth, Chris’ brother, portrayed an Asgardian actor who played Thor in “The Tragedy of Loki Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017.

back in 2017. Now, he’s back but not to perform for the Asgardian people. Instead, he’s back to sell some Old Spice.

He’s also here to prove that he is, in fact, still worthy.

Check out the new commercial below:

About Thor: Love and Thunder: