Luke Hemsworth Returns as “Thor” in Old Spice Commercial

While Marvel fans are excited to see Chris Hemsworth play Thor once again when Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this week, Luke Hemsworth has reprised the role first for a new Old Spice commercial.
- Luke Hemsworth, Chris’ brother, portrayed an Asgardian actor who played Thor in “The Tragedy of Loki” in Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017.
- Now, he’s back but not to perform for the Asgardian people. Instead, he’s back to sell some Old Spice.
- He’s also here to prove that he is, in fact, still worthy.
- Check out the new commercial below:
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022 and check out Mack’s review of the film here.