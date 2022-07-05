New Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Image Revealed

While Ms. Marvel is in the spotlight on Disney+ right now, it will soon be She-Hulk’s turn. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be coming to the streamer next month and Empire Magazine shared an exclusive image from the upcoming series as well as some insight from its star today.

Tatiana Maslany, who will play the titular hero, discussed how this character is different from the heroes we’ve met in the MCU previously: “She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives,” Maslany told Empire. “There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

Maslany also shared a bit about what fans can expect to see in the series, and even teased the presence of some other Marvel characters: “She’s in a career that’s male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal. When she’s heading this superhuman firm, that’s where we get some really fun characters that she’s either defending or in opposition of. It’s like this really absurd take on a legal show.”



About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 17th.