The KSC Explore Tour is Back at Kennedy Space Center

About an hour and a half from Walt Disney World is Kennedy Space Center where it's not only fun but extremely educational. Recently, they sent out an email sharing that the The KSC Explore Tour is back.

What's Happening:

Nowhere else can you get this close to the operational facilities and launch pads of Kennedy Space Center.

Tickets

The KSC Explore Tour is available for $25 for adults and $19 for children (ages 3-11) in addition to admission.

Note: