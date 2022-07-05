The KSC Explore Tour is Back at Kennedy Space Center

About an hour and a half from Walt Disney World is Kennedy Space Center where it's not only fun but extremely educational. Recently, they sent out an email sharing that the The KSC Explore Tour is back.
What's Happening:
- Nowhere else can you get this close to the operational facilities and launch pads of Kennedy Space Center.
- Tickets are on sale now for the KSC Explore Tour, an hour and 45 minute bus tour that makes numerous stops throughout America’s multi-user spaceport. With a space expert as your guide, see exclusive panoramic views of the Vehicle Assembly Building, Launch Complex 39, and plenty more along the way.
- The KSC Explore Tour is available for $25 for adults and $19 for children (ages 3-11) in addition to admission.
Note:
- Please arrive at bus embarkation about 15 minutes before your scheduled departure time.
- It is not necessary to take the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour in addition to the KSC Explore Tour. Both tours end up at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Explore on your own before taking any visitor complex tour bus back to the main visitor complex. We recommend allotting about an additional hour for the Apollo/Saturn V Center and about 15 minutes for the return journey.
- If you purchase another timed experience (like Chat with an Astronaut), please be aware that timing may overlap.