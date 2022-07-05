Tributes to the United States That You Can Find at Disneyland Paris

Hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July yesterday. Did you know that you can find many tributes to the USA year round at Disneyland Paris? Disney Parks Blog shared where you can find some home away from home.

Discover Famous American Locations That Inspired Main Street, U.S.A.:

The inspiration for Main Street U.S.A. comes from Walt Disney's childhood nostalgia and the place that he grew up in Marceline, Missouri.

The Disney & Co. shop, which depicts the state's well-known Pike County Fair, contains numerous references to Walt's hometown.

The most unique location on Main Street is Walt’s–an American Restaurant, which is a unique restaurant and the only one throughout the Disney parks that is based on Walt Disney

This celebrates Walt Disney's achievements, and the restaurant pays homage to the city of Chicago, where Walt was born in 1901.

The History Behind Lady Liberty:

There are gas lamps lit alongside Main Street U.S.A. at the Liberty Arcade. This tells the story of one of the United States' most famous landmarks, the Statue of Liberty.

Guests are able to stroll through and discover historic photographs, artwork, and display cases that tell stories about the Statue of Liberty.

Wild West Adventure in Frontierland:

Frontierland will take guests back to the American Old West and welcome them into the fictional town of Thunder Mesa.

It refers to references in American culture but also Disneyland Paris, which has inspiration from film and TV culture.

Hollywood in Walt Disney Studios Park:

Guests are able to be a part of the glitz of Hollywood as they visit the second park at Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney Studios Park.

Once they go through the entrance of the park, the front lots are inspired by the Spanish Revival in Southern California during the golden age of Hollywood.

Guests can be the star of the show and discover backstage Hollywood film sets.

A Tour Through the USA Through Seven Disney Hotels: