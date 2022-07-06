Celebrate National Tequila Day at Disney Springs

Tequila fans will want to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24th. There will be popular mixed drinks such as margaritas and palomas. Many of the restaurants in Disney Springs will be participating in the celebration offering delicious tequila either on its own or mixed cocktails on this day as well as year round. Here are some of the offerings available.

What's Available:

Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs

Paloma Italiana: Herradura Tequila, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Agave and Orange Bitters ($18)

Tequila menu also offered, including Casamigos Reposado, Don Julio 1942, Don Julio Añejo, Patron Silver and Casamigos Mezcal.

Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs

Ligurian Sunrise: Caravella Limoncello, Espolon Tequila, Lemon Juice, Fresh Basil and Lemon ($16)

Italian Margarita: Lazzaroni Amaretto, Cointreau, Espolon Tequila, Sweet and Sour and Smoked Salt ($15)

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs

Suika Margarita: Espolon Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, Watermelon Monin, Lime, Wasabi and Hellfire Bitters ($18)

The Edison at Disney Springs

Vaquero Old-Fashioned: Herradura Blanco Tequila, Simple Syrup, Vanilla Paste and Orange Bitters ($20)

Additional Offerings a Short Drive From Disney Springs:

El Jefe Tequilas at Promenade at Sunset Walk

Over 100 tequila offerings, including an extensive selection of Silver, Reposado, Anejo and Mezcal tequilas.

See full menu here

Euphoria Fish House at Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Black Ruby Margarita (Photo): Código Blanco Tequila, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave, Blackberries and Lavender Bitters ($15)

Coco-Rita (Photo): Margaritaville Coconut Tequila, Bacardi Coconut Rum, Citrus Juices and Pineapple Juice ($14)

Rum Bar featuring Bacardí Rum at Caribe Royale Orlando

Castaway: Milagro Silver Tequila, Aloe, Passion Fruit, Lemon and Lime Juice ($14)

Paloma: Patron Tequila, Agave, Grapefruit, Soda and Lime ($16)