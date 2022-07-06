Disney is teaming up with Pingtung Tropical Agriculture Expo in Taiwan to create rice fields with iconic green characters, including Tinkerbell, Baby Groot, Grogu, and more. This is all representing the core five Disney+ brands.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Pingtung Tropical Agriculture Expo in Taiwan Disney is teaming up to create rice fields with some of the most iconic Disney characters representing the core five Disney+ brands.
Facts About These Rice Field Designs:
- There were almost 468,000 rice plants used throughout the field, with each one being planted 24 cm apart for proper growth. There was GPS technology used to geo-position each rice plant.
- The entire field stretched across almost five acres of land, which is the equivalent of nearly three soccer fields.
- The design took a total of eight months to grow, and each seedling was initially green.
- It wasn't until 35 days after being planted that they began to change colors, and 120 days after planting, they were ready for harvesting.
- At the end of the exhibition in February, the rice used as part of the display was given away to visitors.