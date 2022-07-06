Disney is teaming up with Pingtung Tropical Agriculture Expo in Taiwan to create rice fields with iconic green characters, including Tinkerbell, Baby Groot, Grogu, and more. This is all representing the core five Disney+ brands.

What's Happening:

As part of the Pingtung Tropical Agriculture Expo in Taiwan Disney is teaming up to create rice fields with some of the most iconic Disney characters representing the core five Disney+ brands.

Facts About These Rice Field Designs: