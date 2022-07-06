LinaBell Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland This September

Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, shared that LinaBell will be arriving at Hong Kong Disneyland on September 9th.
- The adorable LinaBell will be coming this fall to Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Michael Moriarty shared: Just In – LinaBell is arriving at Hong Kong Disneyland on September 9th!
- A spoiler from me to all Duffy and Friends fans and guests alike-we're cooking up an array of exclusive immersive experiences that will surprise you, so stay tuned as I'm sure everyone will fall in love with this bright-eyed and bushy-tailed fox who is both curious and intelligent like I do.
- More details to come in August.