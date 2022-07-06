Man Arrested for Sexual Assault at Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort

A man has been arrested by Orange County police after he sexually assaulted a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, according to ClickOrlando.com. Please note, this story contains a vivid description of the events that led to the arrest.

What’s Happening:

Eyvor Gomez, 49, was arrested Monday and booked into jail where he faces a charge of sexual battery.

The victim said she was at the bar of the restaurant having a drink when Gomez approached her and the two began talking, according to the arrest affidavit.

After the last call, deputies said Gomez suggested the two move outside, out of view of the cameras, because he had his own liquor.

The victim went with Gomez, records show. She said that is where Gomez began making unwanted advances toward her.