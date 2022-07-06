Marvel Introduces New “Wakanda” Comic Series Featuring Shuri, Killmonger and More

This October, acclaimed writers and artists throughout the comic book industry will come together to highlight the rich tapestry of the Black Panther’s homeland like never before in “Wakanda,” a brand-new limited series.

Spinning out of recent events in John Ridley’s epic run on “Black Panther,” T’Challa is no longer welcome in the land he once ruled.

Who is this proud nation without its king? This exciting new miniseries answers that question and more as each issue spotlights a different fan-favorite Wakandan character as they rise up to protect their great nation in exciting new stories by a wide range of creators.

In “Wakanda #1,” writer Stephanie Williams and artist Paco Medina will start things off with an in-depth tale about T’Challa’s genius younger sister and former Black Panther, Shuri.

Shuri proves that being without the Black Panther doesn’t mean Wakanda is without heroes to protect it – and that there is a reason she too once wielded the power.

Each issue of “Wakanda” will also contain a “History of the Black Panthers” backup story by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos, providing for the first time anywhere a definitive overview of all the Wakandans who have held the mantle of the Black Panther!

Stay tuned for story details and creative teams for future issues of “Wakanda” and witness a grand expansion of the Wakandan mythos this October.

