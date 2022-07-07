Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California is hiring performers for their 49th year of Knott’s Scary Farm. Here is the job description and all that is required to apply. This information comes from the official website.

What's Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm is seeking energetic and dynamic performers of all types to provide Halloween themed entertainment for the 49th year of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Seeking all ethnicities.

Performers should be resilient and able to adapt quickly, improvise, and remain in-character for extended periods of time.

Come to the audition ready to move and act like a monster!

Please bring a photo/resume (not required).

Come as yourself and do not dress in costume for your audition.

Performers must be at least 18 years of age.

Knott’s is an equal opportunity employer.

We support a drug free workplace and perform pre-employment substance abuse testing and background checks.

A link to book your audition appointment for July 30th or August 1st will be shared 2-5 business days after an application has been received.

For audition questions, please email [email protected]

Knott's Scary Farm Event Dates:

September: 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30

October: 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

What They’re Looking For: