Hulu and Collider to Host World Premiere of “Prey” at San Diego Comic-Con

Collider and Hulu will be hosting the world premiere of the upcoming prequel to Predator, entitled Prey, at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.
What’s Happening:
- The world premiere of Prey will take place on Thursday, July 21st at 8:30pm in San Diego.
- Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Amber Midthunder (“Naru”), Dakota Beavers (“Taabe”), Dane DiLiegro (“The Predator”), producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg.
- The screening will actually take place a few miles away from Comic-Con at an as-of-yet undisclosed location.
- Shuttles will be provided from a convenient spot in the Gaslamp District to take everyone to and from the screening.
- As Prey will be streaming exclusively on Hulu starting August 5th, this might be the only time and place you’ll be able to watch the film in a movie theater.
- If you’d like to get free tickets to the screening, you need to email [email protected] with the subject line “I Want to See Prey at Comic-Con.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since so many people are going to ask for tickets, you might want to also include a few sentences on why you should be one of the winners.
- Even if you don’t have a Comic-Con badge, you can ask for tickets. This screening is open to everyone.
About Prey:
- Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, and a prequel that is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. This time around, it follows Naru (Midthunder), a young woman with aspirations to become a Comanche warrior, even though her tribe doesn’t think she’s good enough. In addition to Midthunder, the film stars a number of Native and First Nation actors including Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Prey also stars Dane DiLiegro as the Predator.
- 20th Century Studios’ Prey streams exclusively on Hulu beginning August 5th.
