Hulu and Collider to Host World Premiere of “Prey” at San Diego Comic-Con

Collider and Hulu will be hosting the world premiere of the upcoming prequel to Predator, entitled Prey, at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

What’s Happening:

The world premiere of Prey will take place on Thursday, July 21st at 8:30pm in San Diego.

Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Amber Midthunder ("Naru"), Dakota Beavers ("Taabe"), Dane DiLiegro ("The Predator"), producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg.

The screening will actually take place a few miles away from Comic-Con at an as-of-yet undisclosed location.

Shuttles will be provided from a convenient spot in the Gaslamp District to take everyone to and from the screening.

As Prey will be streaming exclusively on Hulu starting August 5th, this might be the only time and place you’ll be able to watch the film in a movie theater.

Even if you don't have a Comic-Con badge, you can ask for tickets. This screening is open to everyone.

About Prey:

Prey is the fifth installment in the Predator franchise, and a prequel that is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. This time around, it follows Naru (Midthunder), a young woman with aspirations to become a Comanche warrior, even though her tribe doesn’t think she’s good enough. In addition to Midthunder, the film stars a number of Native and First Nation actors including Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Stefany Mathias, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. Prey also stars Dane DiLiegro as the Predator.

