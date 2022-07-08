Limited Edition “Tron” 40th Anniversary Pin Available to D23 Gold Members Only

D23 has shared a Gold Member exclusive pin that is an honor of Tron's 40th anniversary. This pin will be available beginning July 11th and will be limited to 1,000 total.

, which premiered in July 1982. Tron tells the story of a brilliant video game maker named Flynn, who hacks the mainframe of his ex-employer, and is then beamed inside an astonishing digital world, where he becomes part of the very game he is designing. Our Tron 40th Anniversary pin, offered in a limited edition of 1,000, will be available to D23 Gold Members on shopDisney on July 11th at 7 a.m. PT.

