Marvel Entertainment Releases 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line Up

Marvel Entertainment has released the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel line-up. This event is happening July 21st through July 24th.

What's Happening:

Marvel Entertainment returns to San Diego Comic-Con with all-star panels, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings, and check out Marvel’s merch booth (#2519) for exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!

Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at Comic-Con on social media.

For exclusive live stream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com

Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on the breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around SDCC!

Friday July 22nd:

60 YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN: A THIS WEEK IN MARVEL SPECIAL EVENT

3:00PM – 4:00PM | Room: 25ABC

Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive) and Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor) are joined by the one-and-only Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) and other surprise guests for a very special live episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Ring in the 60th year of Spider-Man with Amazing Fantasy #1000 and see what dangers lurk at the Edge of the Spider-Verse!

MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE

4:00PM – 5:00PM | Room: 25ABC

C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) is here to answer your burning questions! Come to inquire about everything and anything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe. What is the wackiest version of Spider-Man from across the multiverse? Does the Illuminati have a poker night? Which Marvel editors would survive Judgment Day? You’ll never know for sure unless you attend this panel! Featuring special guest TBA – and an exciting giveaway!

Saturday July 23rd:

MARVEL COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY

1:45PM – 2:45PM | Room: 6A

Nick Lowe (Executive Editor) and C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) prepares to pass judgment on their fellow panelists, including Adam Kubert (Wolverine), David Pepose (Fantastic Four) and other Mighty Marvel guests! With the Eve of Judgment already behind us, join this can’t-miss discussion about what trials and tribulations are just around the corner for the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals, and the rest of the Marvel Universe!

MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING

3:00PM – 4:00PM | Room: 6A

Marvel’s most famous panel returns! C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor), and editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom lead a line-up of luminaries including Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man), Ram V (Venom, Carnage), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty). What lies ahead for Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel Ghost Rider

Sunday July 24th:

WOMEN OF MARVEL