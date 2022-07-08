Santa Clara Mayor Responds To Surprise Sale of California’s Great America

A little over a week ago, it was revealed that Cedar Fair, the current owners of California’s Great America in Santa Clara, California, have sold the property to Prologis Inc. in an attempt to help take care of some of the company’s debt. Shortly after, the mayor of Santa Clara, Lisa M. Gilmor made a statement regarding the sale of the park’s land and the effect it will have on the people and community surrounding it.

Following the announcement, I've received multiple interview requests and questions from the community to find out more. All we know at this point is what Cedar Fair released in their statement.

On the surface, it appears California's Great America will not change in the short term. My hope and goal is to keep California's Great America there as long as possible in the long term.

Great America is a beloved community asset and is the largest employer of our youth. It's a devastating loss for the City of Santa Clara and the Bay Area. Great America has been embedded into the fabric of Santa Clara since 1976 and has impacted millions and millions of visitors throughout the Bay Area and the world.

Many of us have grown up in Great America, and our children have enjoyed the park for decades. In fact my first job in high school was at Marriott's Great America.

The City does not know of any current or future plans on how the Great America property will be used by the new property owner, so we cannot comment on the economic impacts or benefits. Therefore I would like to extend an invitation to Prologis, Inc. to a series of community meetings so they can share their vision for the Great America property with our Santa Clara residents.

Whatever direction is revealed, a community process will be involved and subject to approval by the Santa Clara City Council, as California's Great America property is currently zoned for use as a theme park.

As the City learns more we will keep you informed every step of the way.