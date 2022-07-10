Hawaiian Airlines Suspending Flights Between Orlando and Honolulu Starting September 7th

by |
Tags: ,

Central Florida is a top tourist destination for many families. Orlando International Airport is one of the top 10 busiest airports worldwide, and finding a direct flight has become easier than it used to be. If you're planning on traveling on Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Orlando, you may need to find a different way to get to your destination according to Click Orlando.

What's Happening:

  • Hawaiian Airlines has announced that they have plans to suspend service between Honolulu and Orlando starting September 7th.
  • Carolyn Fennel, senior director of public affairs for Orlando International Airport shared that the airline cited staffing issues and current fuel prices are reasons for the suspensions.
  • Refunds are expected to be given for any flights booked after September 7th.