“Zombies 3” Stars Talk About Competing at EPCOT for “Disney Summer Magic Quest”

Stars of Zombies 3 talk about their experience at EPCOT during Disney Summer Magic Quest.  You can see Zombies 3 Streaming on Disney+ starting July 15th.

  • While interviewing the cast of Zombies 3, streaming July 15th on Disney+, the stars brought up their recent nighttime competition at EPCOT for the Disney Channel special Disney Summer Magic Quest. Milo Manheim (Zed), Meg Donnelly (Addison), Matt Cornett (A-Ian), Pearce Joza (Wyatt), and Kylee Russell (Eliza) each share their experience of taking over a Walt Disney World theme park for the night, experiencing new attractions, and the new nighttime spectacular Harmonious.

Zombies 3 Synopsis:

  • Zed anticipates an athletic scholarship while Addison gears up for Seabrook's first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.