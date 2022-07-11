D23 Inside Disney Podcast To Host Special Video Episode From Disney Wish

D23 Members and Disney Fans can enjoy a special episode of the D23 Inside Disney Podcast this wednesday that will take them on a special trip inside the magic and fun of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish.
What’s Happening:
- The D23 Inside Disney Podcast is ready to present a special video episode that will turn listeners into viewers as they get a first look at the food, fun, and hidden details passengers can find aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish.
- Viewers can tune into the special video episode on the official D23 Twitter account on Wednesday, July 13th at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.
- The D23 Inside Disney Podcasts lets fans get the inside scoop on all the latest Disney news with hosts Jeffrey R. Epstein from D23, Sheri Henry from Oh My Disney and Tony Morrison from Good Morning America, and hear from the talented people who are making it all happen. From the fascinating talents in front of the camera to the creative minds behind the scenes, they are taking you Inside Disney.
- This summer, the brand new Disney Wish sets sail for its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. The highly anticipated fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet will greet its first guests July 14, 2022, for a special five-night maiden voyage, then alternating 3 and 4 night cruises from Port Canaveral.
- On these enchanting vacations, families will find everything they love about a Disney cruise — dazzling entertainment, world-class dining, special character encounters and signature Disney service — plus brand-new experiences aboard the Disney Wish, including:
- AquaMouse, the first Disney attraction at sea immersing families in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” animated shorts on a wild water ride with Mickey and Minnie.
- Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, Disney’s first Frozen-themed theatrical dining experience where favorite characters perform live as guests dine.
- Worlds of Marvel, the world’s first Marvel cinematic dining adventure where guests play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission unfolding around them.
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious, yacht-class spaceship transporting guests on a first-of-its-kind tour of a galaxy far, far away.
