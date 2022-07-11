Sr. Fantasy Football Analyst and “Avengers: Endgame” Star Matthew Berry Leaving ESPN

ESPN’s Sr. Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry has announced that he is leaving ESPN after 15 years.

What’s Happening:

In a statement released on Twitter

During his time at ESPN, Berry brought fantasy football into the mainstream, making ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere.

Berry will make one final appearance on the network today.

The network notes that they remain as committed as ever to fantasy sports, with the number one game and platform, a deep roster of experts to lead going forward, and new features coming to Fantasy Football.

ESPN will announce details about programming, personalities, and our games in the weeks ahead.

You can read Berry’s full departure statement below:

Here is ESPN’s full statement regarding Matthew Berry’s departure: