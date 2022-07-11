Sr. Fantasy Football Analyst and “Avengers: Endgame” Star Matthew Berry Leaving ESPN

ESPN’s Sr. Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry has announced that he is leaving ESPN after 15 years.
What’s Happening:
- In a statement released on Twitter, Matthew Berry confirmed that after “15 amazing years,” he is leaving ESPN.
- During his time at ESPN, Berry brought fantasy football into the mainstream, making ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere.
- Berry will make one final appearance on the network today.
- The network notes that they remain as committed as ever to fantasy sports, with the number one game and platform, a deep roster of experts to lead going forward, and new features coming to Fantasy Football.
- ESPN will announce details about programming, personalities, and our games in the weeks ahead.
- You can read Berry’s full departure statement below:
- Here is ESPN’s full statement regarding Matthew Berry’s departure:
- A fun note about Matthew Berry is that he actually made a small appearance in Avengers: Endgame, briefly appearing opposite Thor and Tony Stark. He’s a SHIELD/Hydra agent and his one line is “hand over the case, Stark.”
- On air, he likes to brag that he is the “highest-grossing actor of all-time on a per movie basis.”