Belén Cuesta and Gemma Whelan are just a couple of the stars joining Disney+’s Spanish drama Balenciaga, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Popular stars have been announced to join Disney+’s Spanish drama Balenciaga.
- You may recognize Belén Cuesta from Money Heist and La Trinchera Infinita, as well as Gemma Whelan from Game of Thrones and Killing Eve.
- They will be joining the cast along with Albert San Juan for Disney+’s first Spanish period drama, Balenciaga.
- There have been several actors announced today, including Lourdes Iglesias, Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garao, and Aitor Arregi for this six part drama about Cristóbal Balenciaga (San Juan).
- He is the son of a seamstress and a fisherman who uses his talents and hard work for business to become the all-time most prominent fashion designer.
- They began filming in June and will continue until the fall in several different locations, including Spain and France.
- There is a team of 100 professionals and 2,000 extras.
- Disney+ announced the show last November as its first Spanish original and wants to meet its target of 60 international originals by 2024.