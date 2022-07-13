The 8th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show Returns to San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21st

Critically acclaimed as one of the must-see events at SDCC, the 8th annual Her Universe Fashion Show returns to in-person programming during San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

Fans will watch as 26 designers compete with their original geek couture designs to win the ultimate prize – the opportunity to design a collection with Her Universe for Hot Topic.

Presented by Her Universe and Hot Topic, the event will be held on Thursday, July 21st at 6:00 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Hosted by actress, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Ashley Eckstein (voice of Star Wars ’ Ahsoka

’ As fans have come to expect, the Her Universe team has many surprises in store in addition to the stunning couture looks inspired by beloved characters, stories, and themes from all across the genre. By the end of the night, two winners will be chosen: one by the audience and one by an expert panel of judges.

This year’s judging panel includes the 2021 winning designers Teighlor Johnson, Skyler Barrett, and Vivien Lee as well as industry experts Elena Vrska and Mallory Leveille. Special gifting for the evening provided by Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags and accessories.

Check-in begins at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21st at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Harbor Ballroom, and doors open at 5:15 p.m., with the show beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The Her Universe Fashion Show is free for San Diego Comic-Con attendees and all ages are welcome.

What They’re Saying: