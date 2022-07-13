“Beneath The Ice” Returning Alongside “Tormented” Bar and Reimagined Scare Zone at This Year’s Howl-O-Scream Event at SeaWorld Orlando

As we get closer to the Halloween season in Central Florida, SeaWorld Orlando has announced an experience returning to their Howl-O-Scream Event this fall.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando

Returning after a successful run at last year’s inaugural Howl-O-Scream Orlando, Beneath The Ice will once again take over the former Wild Arctic location.

In the icy wilderness above the Arctic Circle, a research facility was lost…buried under snow and cut off from the outside world. Something compelled you to join the rescue party, but doubt is creeping in. Was that laughter, or the wind? That shiver you feel isn’t just from the cold. These chambers aren’t just frozen tombs. They’re pulsing with unspeakable horrors, and you’ll have to stay frosty and alert to survive.

Check out last year’s version of the house in our video below:

A scare zone leading up the area is being reimagined for this year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando, giving us Frozen Terror: Alive in the Ice. You might think you’re a safe distance from the snow-entombed research facility, but you’re not free from the frozen horrors. This inhospitable Arctic wasteland is swarming with icy, subhuman walkers. They may have pickaxes and shovels, but they’re not here to help dig for survivors. They’re here to turn you into one of them.

Also returning is the Tormented Bar – right outside of the Beneath the Ice House in the former Wild Arctic location. Along with serving great drinks, this location was home to the infamous “scare button” last year where guests (for an additional fee) can press a button that triggers a scare effect in the house and watch the reactions of unsuspecting patrons via monitors. It is unclear at this time if this offering will be in this bar again, but it’s definitely something to look out for.