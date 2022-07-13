C.B. Cebulski, the editor in chief of Marvel Comics, recently stayed at Disneyland Paris. He was able to enjoy all of the new experiences at Avengers Campus, which opens on July 20th.
What’s Happening:
- Editor in Chief of Marvel Comics C.B. Cebulski recently stayed at Disneyland Paris to enjoy the epic experiences of the new Avengers Campus! Opening on July 20th.
- You can see the video below.
Attractions for Avengers Campus: (According to the website)
Avengers Assemble: Flight Force
- Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!
Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure
- Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself and catch the Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc!
Dining:
Stark Factory
- Have an appetite for invention… and pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a quick-service kitchen and high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can come to build and repair their gear.
PYM Kitchen
- With a huge variety of good food at size-defying scales, power up with a buffet of unusually-sized mains and desserts all prepared by a team of super-smart chefs using Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particle 'shrinking and growing' technology.