C.B. Cebulski, the editor in chief of Marvel Comics, recently stayed at Disneyland Paris. He was able to enjoy all of the new experiences at Avengers Campus, which opens on July 20th.

What’s Happening:

Editor in Chief of Marvel Comics C.B. Cebulski recently stayed at Disneyland Paris to enjoy the epic experiences of the new Avengers Campus! Opening on July 20th.

You can see the video below.

Attractions for Avengers Campus: (According to the website)

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force

Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you!

Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure

Recruits of all ages, unleash your inner hero in an action-packed mission alongside Spidey himself and catch the Spider-Bots before they wreak total techno-havoc!

Dining:

Stark Factory

Have an appetite for invention… and pizza, pasta and salad? Then fly over to Stark Factory, a quick-service kitchen and high-tech workspace where Super Heroes can come to build and repair their gear.

PYM Kitchen