Cover of “Amazing Fantasy” by Joe Quesada Revealed

This year marks 60 years of one of comic books’ greatest icons—Spider-Man! In addition to an exciting relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man, a stunning variant cover program, and more, Marvel Comics will also celebrate this milestone anniversary with a special issue honoring the comic that started it all, Amazing Fantasy.
What’s Happening:
- Arriving in August, Amazing Fantasy #1000 will be a giant-sized one-shot with stories that explore the past, present, and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling!
- In honor of the landmark issue, legendary comic creator Joe Quesada returns to Spider-Man with a breathtaking wraparound variant cover! The former Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief had a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos, and now fans can once again see Peter Parker web-swing in Quesada’s iconic and captivating artwork!
- Multiple writers have contributed to the issue, including Neil Gaimon, Armando Iannucci, Jonathan Hickman, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Kurt Busiek, Anthony Falcone, Rainbow Rowell and more.
- Artwork has been provided by Jim Cheung, Oliver Coipel, Michael Cho, and Terry Dodson, with cover art by John Romita Jr.
- Join the industry’s top talent in celebrating Spider-Man’s birthday when Amazing Fantasy #1000 arrives on August 31st!