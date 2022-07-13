Disney+ Greenlights First French Feature and Second Season of “Weekend Family”

According to Deadline, Disney+ has announced new French-language original productions including its first feature, the romantic thriller Une Zone À Défendre, and the second season of hit comedy show Weekend Family.

Set against the backdrop of the world of eco-protestors, Une Zone À Défendre is Romain Cogitore’s third feature after WWII drama 15 Lads and romance Territory Of Love .

is Romain Cogitore’s third feature after WWII drama 15 Lads and romance . Lyna Khoudri co-stars as a woman campaigning to stop the construction of a dam in a conservation area, opposite François Civil as an undercover police officer who infiltrates her group of eco-activists.

“I want to explore environmental and political issues within the framework of a love story to tell a moment in our contemporary history,” Cogitore explained in a Disney+ release.

Disney+ has teamed with Nicolas Dumont and Hugo Soulignac at Chi-Fou Mi Productions.

Pauline Dauvin, VP, Programming, Production and Acquisition at The Walt Disney Company France, said the feature marked an important step for the company’s activities in France.

“It’s a new adventure that begins for us today, a major project with a prestigious cast and a very pleasant collaboration with the whole team,” she said

“This story, which deals with a romance against the background of a protest movement, perfectly complements the previous original local productions successfully launched this year on Disney+ and strengthens our position as a privileged partner of French production.”

Disney+ also announced the production of a second season of Weekend Family , which debuted last February as its first French original series. The blended-family comedy-drama stars Eric Judor as a man juggling his exes, daughters and a new partner.

, which debuted last February as its first French original series. The blended-family comedy-drama stars Eric Judor as a man juggling his exes, daughters and a new partner. “We’re delighted to renew the series for another season and to catch up with Eric Judor, Daphne Côté-Hallé, and the whole cast from Season 1,” said Dauvin.

The eight-part season will be directed by Julien Guetta and Hafid F. Benamar and is produced by the Paris-based production house Elephant.

The new season of Weekend Family will premiere in 2023, exclusively on Disney+.