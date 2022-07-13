Get a first look at FX and BBC’s Upcoming Limited Series, Great Expectations.
What’s Happening:
- Great Expectations, the limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel from FX and BBC, is giving fans an early sense of the grandeur and lavish production with an advance, first look images of Olivia Colman starring as Miss Havisham alongside Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella.
- The six-part limited series from Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning writer Steven Knight will feature a stellar cast including Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.
- Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel.
- Knight will write and executive produce Great Expectations, which will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.
- Great Expectations is the second Dickens adaptation penned by Knight, following the hit limited series A Christmas Carol. Great Expectations and A Christmas Carol are the first two in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels commissioned by Piers Wenger, former Director of Drama and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC and FX. The BBC and FX also partnered on the acclaimed drama series Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, written by Steven Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Scott, Baker and Crowe.