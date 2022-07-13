Pre-Sailing Testing Requirements Updated for European Disney Magic Sailings

Disney Cruise Line has updated its COVID-19 testing requirements for all sailings departing from a European port on or after July 30th.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line requires all Guests (U.S. and international) ages 5 and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing.

Guests 4 years of age and under who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken no more than 3 days before their sail date. Test Results must be uploaded on the Sail Screen app available on the Project Screen by Prenetics website

Fully vaccinated guests on sailings departing from a European port on or after July 30, 2022, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken 1 to 2 days before their sail date. Test Results must be uploaded on the Sail Screen app available on the Project Screen by Prenetics website by midnight prior to embarkation day. Antigen tests must be completed using a professionally proctored in-person or telehealth service and come with digital results that can be uploaded to the Project Screen website. A nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) or PCR test also is acceptable.

because of age are required to take a COVID-19 test (paid for by Disney Cruise Lineand administered by Prenetics) at the terminal before boarding. This will be the second test required for Guests ages 4 and under. Fully vaccinated Guests who do not upload the required pre-trip test results on the Sail Screen app available on the Project Screen by Prenetics website by midnight prior to embarkation day must be tested at the terminal before boarding and will be charged.