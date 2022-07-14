Domestic LEGOLAND Destinations Celebrate “Brick-or-Treat” With New Monster Party

LEGOLAND Resorts are going to be taken over by monsters this Halloween, debuting a new 4D movie and LEGO Monster characters throughout the park.

Forget about witches, ghosts and goblins – LEGO Monsters are taking over this Halloween season at LEGOLAND Resorts in North America as Brick-or-Treat presents the all new Monster Party, the largest children's Halloween celebration! This fall, LEGOLAND California, LEGOLAND Florida and LEGOLAND New York celebrate Halloween with new LEGO Monster characters, treat stations, not-so-spooky décor, entertainment, and the release of the exclusive new 4D movie: The Great Monster Chase!

Monster Party begins the moment guests enter a LEGOLAND Park, as they feel like they are on "Monster Street" with themed décor, roaming entertainment – such as stilt walkers and members of the Monster Crew – costume contests, and a scavenger hunt in Miniland. New shows including Operation Monster Squad inspire guests to put their best monster foot forward to prove they can walk, grumble and dance like a monster! All guests are encouraged to come in costume and boogie down at the new V.I.M. (Very Important Monsters) Dance Party hosted by Lord Vampyre.

Of course, Brick-or-Treat wouldn't be the same without giving away tricks and treats to all the little monsters including candy, pop badges and a commemorative Brick-or-Treat brick. The Monsters have even gone into the kitchen and are crafting tasty treats, such as a limited-edition pumpkin spice twist on the LEGOLAND Park's signature Granny's Apple Fries.

As part of a general admission ticket, Monster Party at LEGOLAND Parks include the following bewitching experiences: New "The Great Monster Chase" 4D Movie What happens when tweens try to crash a party where only Monsters are allowed? Find out in this exclusive 4D movie with exciting chases, tongue and cheek humor, plus wind, bubbles, water and other special effects to keep guests jumping and laughing in their seats!



Character Meet and Greets Featuring New LEGO Characters

Want to meet the members of the LEGO Monsters of Rock? Meet Monster Rocker (guitarist), Zombie Cheerleader (keyboardist), Tiger Woman (drummer), and other characters from "The Great Monster Chase" such as Lord Vampyre during character meet and greets after the shows!

V.I.M. Dance Party Hosted by Lord Vampyre

Only monsters are allowed into this Very Important Monster party where guests can dance until their skeletons shake, busting out monstrous moves and ghoulish grooves!

Disco Dragon Coaster

What would make a signature roller coaster even better for this Monster Party? A Disco Dragon Coaster! Boogie down to a groovy monster soundtrack and move under party lights as you find your party spirit inside and outside the castle walls!