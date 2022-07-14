New Menu Items at Gelateria Toscana at EPCOT

Gelateria Toscana can be found in the Italy Pavilion at EPCOT and has just announced a few new menu items to keep you cool in the hot Florida sun. They opened last year and, in addition to authentic gelato and sorbet, also offer pastries, soft drinks, Italian coffee selections, beer, wine, and more.

What’s New:

“Affogato” Al Cioccolato: Homemade hot chocolate over vanilla gelato, whipped cream and a pizzelle cookie.

Coppa Amarena: Vanilla gelato, Amarena cherry, Amaretto cookies, whipped cream and shaved chocolate.