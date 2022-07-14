RockLove Flash Sale! Save 30% on All Disney and Pixar Jewelry Collections Today Only

Add some enchantment and whimsy to your jewelry box with a variety of stunning Disney and Pixar styles from RockLove. Today only, their gorgeous selections are on sale for 30% off, making this the perfect time to bring home all of your favorites!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique.

Today, though, RockLove is treating Disney fans to a flash sale on their Disney and Pixar styles that are sure to be star pieces in your collection.

Whether you love swimming with Ariel ( The Little Mermaid ), celebrating your eternal love with Jack and Sally ( The Nightmare Before Christmas ), or enjoying a great flick with Luxo Jr. (the iconic Pixar lamp) you can’t go wrong with any of these beautiful pieces.

All Disney and Pixar RockLove collections are on sale for 30% off . Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.

Please note the sale does not apply to Star Wars or Marvel collections.

Links to a few of our favorites can be found below along with posts about the full collections .

Disney x RockLove

Life is the Bubbles with the Disney x RockLove The Little Mermaid Collection

Head under the sea with two amazing collections inspired by the enchanting life below the surface and one special mermaid in particular: Ariel!

Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Tail Fin Pendant



Disney X RockLove THE LITTLE MERMAID Seashell & Bubble Ring

RockLove Reveals Beautiful New Cinderella-Inspired Clock Collection

While the stroke of midnight might have ended one magical celebration for Cinderella, the magic is only getting started with RockLove’s gorgeous Clock Collection.

Disney X RockLove CINDERELLA Clock Earrings

Disney x RockLove Jack Skellington Inspired Collection

When it comes to inspiration, The Nightmare Before Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving! Jewelry designer RockLove has announced a new collection themed to the Pumpkin King himself, Jack Skellington.

Disney X RockLove THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Bat Bow Tie Ring

RockLove Celebrates the Eternal Love of Jack and Sally with New Thistle Collection

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just any normal day, celebrate the eternal love of Jack Skellington and Sally with this gorgeous three-piece Thistle Collection.

Disney X RockLove THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Sally Thistle Earrings

RockLove Previews Hocus Pocus Collection

Halloween frights may be lurking around the corner, but so’s a cauldron full of dazzling treats! Hocus Pocus fans will delight in adoring themselves with necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by the Sanderson Sisters and their not so wholesome desires!

Disney X RockLove HOCUS POCUS Calming Circle Earrings

Pixar x RockLove

Pixar Ball, Luxo Jr. to Join Pixar X RockLove Collection

For the past 35 years Pixar has been a pioneer in computer animation and has developed some of the most touching and heartwarming stories. In celebration of the studio and their initial short film, “Luxo Jr.” RockLove is introducing their Pixar X RockLove Collection.

Pixar X RockLove PIXAR STUDIO'S Articulated Lamp Necklace

Pixar x RockLove "Coco" Inspired Collection

RockLove is combining their signature looks with Pixar’s playful animations to present a new collection themed to the beautiful and emotional film Coco.

Pixar X RockLove COCO Articulated Guitar Locket

RockLove Unveils Epic "Onward" Jewelry Collection

Fantasy lovers and quest hunters of all ages won’t have to search far for epic jewelry inspired by Pixar’s Onward. The fantastic five-piece collection that includes necklaces and a ring.

Pixar X RockLove ONWARD Quest or Die Necklace