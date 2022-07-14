shopDisney’s Friends and Family Savings Event is Back with 20% Off Sitewide

It's another exciting week for sales on shopDisney as guests can take advantage of the Friends and Family event offered sitewide. Now through Sunday, July 17th, fans can save 20% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Are you shopping for a Disney vacation? Heading to Anaheim for the D23 Expo 2022

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 20% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion and while must-have items are on sale, there's no better time to stock up and save.

The 20% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL .

. Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC too to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)!

too to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)! We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Vacation Fashions

You don’t have to wait to start your vacation to dress in souvenir fashions themed to the resorts! We found some awesome Disney World and Disneyland gear that will look just as great at home as in the parks, plus doesn’t packing Disney logos in your suitcase give you a thrill? We thought so!

Walt Disney World Vacation Looks

Disneyland Vacation Looks

Summer Swim

The summer has just begun and there’s still many more weeks of sunshine and playtime to enjoy. For kids hitting the pool, taking a cruise or just playing in the yard, these Disney inspired swim styles are sure to be a big hit.

Fun for the Expo

Whether you love National Geographic, Marvel or Star Wars, you can rep your favorite Disney brand during the highly anticipated D23 Expo taking place this September. Here are some of our favorite suggestions for bringing that bit of comfortable magic to your Expo wardrobe.

Disney and NatGeo

Star Wars