The New Spider-UK Will Debut and a Villain Will be Revealed in “Edge of Spider-Verse #2”

The future of the Spider-Verse is here! Beginning on August 3, fans will see the Spider-Verse expand like never before in “Edge of Spider-Verse,” a new limited series that will introduce brand-new Spider-Heroes including Spider-UK and check in with iconic favorites such as Ghost-Spider.

  • The series will contain a range of stories from longtime Spidey creators and rising stars, each with bold additions to the Spider-Man mythos.
  • Amidst these thrilling debuts and fresh status quos, Spider-Man visionary Dan Slott will be laying the groundwork for “Spider-Man #1,” an all-new ongoing series launching later this year.
  •  Featuring artwork by Mark Bagley, Spider-Man will begin with the end of the Spider-Verse as fans know it.
  • Here's what fans can expect from the second issue in this exciting saga, “Edge of Spider-Verse #2,” on sale August 17:
    • Writer Ramzee and artist Ruairí Coleman bring you the first adventure of the new Spider-UK! Check out her look, designed by artist Zoe Thorogood, in a special design variant cover!

  • Mastermind writer Dan Slott and artist Paco Medina present a pivotal chapter in the Spider-Verse epic with the return of Shathra, the mysterious Spider-Wasp who hails from the astral plane!
  • Writer Mallory Rosenthal and artist Ig Guara pit Ghost-Spider against Mysterio in a breathtaking battle!
  • Iconic artist Chris Giarrusso brings together some of your favorite Spider-Heroes in a brand-new Mini-Marvels strip!
  • Check out all the covers for “Edge of Spider-Verse #2″ plus a first look at interior artwork, and stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more news about what’s to come in “Edge of Spider-Verse!”