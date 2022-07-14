FX Shares Official Trailer For “The Patient” Starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson

FX Networks has debuted the official trailer for their upcoming 10-episode limited series starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient.

What’s Happening:

The official trailer for FX’s The Therapist has arrived and is giving viewers an idea of the thrills and suspense they can expect to see in the new psychological thriller coming to Hulu on August 30th.

has arrived and is giving viewers an idea of the thrills and suspense they can expect to see in the new psychological thriller coming to Hulu on August 30th. The Patient is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans) about a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who's held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam's disturbed mind and stop him from killing again… but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam's compulsion runs, but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam's murders or worse – becomes a target himself.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg are Executive Producers, writing The Patient, and Steve Carell will serve as an Executive Producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long. The 10-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions.