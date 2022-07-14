Walt Disney Television Alternative Makes Development Deal with OBB Media

According to Deadline, Walt Disney Television Alternative has struck a development deal with OBB Media, the company run by Justin Bieber: Seasons director and executive producer Michael D. Ratner.

What’s Happening:

The multi-year non-exclusive development deal will focus on creating documentaries, docuseries, original specials and unscripted formats across Disney platforms.

Ratner and OBB Media will look to develop series that cater to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

As part of this deal, Ratner will also serve as a producer across a selection of primetime specials.

OBB Media, which launched in 2016, is behind series such as YouTube’s Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, The Game Plan with Shaquille O’Neal on TNT, and concert film Justin Bieber: Our World for Amazon Studios.

What They’re Saying: