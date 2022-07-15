American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card Adds New Benefits, Including The Disney Bundle

The American Express Blue Cash card has a special deal with The Disney Bundle. Who doesn't like saving money and being able to watch some of their favorite movies and shows? Here is the information that Business Wire shared on their website.
What’s Happening:
- Blue Cash Everyday now offers 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations on up to $18,000 per year ($6,000 per year in purchases in each category) with 1% back on all other purchases. The Card also offers new monthly statement credits of up to $15 back on online purchases at Home Chef, a meal service that delivers simple and convenient recipes and ingredients to your door, and $7 back after Card Members spend $13.99 or more each month on an eligible The Disney Bundle subscription, the streaming subscription offer with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. With these new benefits, Blue Cash Everyday Card Members can now access more than $250 in value annually, in addition to cash back on all eligible purchases, with no annual fee.
- Blue Cash Everyday Card Members also get other benefits of American Express Membership, including early and exclusive access to tickets for concerts, theater, sports events and more via American Express Experiences and Purchase Protection when eligible purchases made online or in-store get lost or stolen within 90 days.
