Take a Look at the Maiden Voyage Souvenirs on the Disney Wish

Excited travelers boarded the Disney Wish yesterday to embark on the maiden voyage. Although there have been special events for the ship, being a part of the maiden voyage is something to be proud of. Since this is Disney, you know that they will do everything to make all guests feel special and like royalty. Here's some souvenirs that those on the maiden voyage were able to receive.

What’s Happening:

Storybook Destination shared a photo of champagne glasses that those on the maiden voyage were able to get.

They said “A look at two beautiful #disneywish Maiden Voyage glasses!”

Castaway Club #DisneyWish Maiden Voyage stateroom gifts pic.twitter.com/e1qJoHtnz2 — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) July 14, 2022

A look at the #DisneyWish Maiden Voyage Nike golf shirt. pic.twitter.com/u9GzUHKHVO — Scott Sanders (@TheDCLBlog) July 14, 2022

Are you wanting to book your dream vacation on the Disney Wish? With Broadway-style shows, incredible dining options, and even the first-ever attraction at sea, what are you waiting for?