Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Debuts New Pass Member Lounge

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida is set to give their Annual Pass members a brand new benefit in the upper level of its Serengeti Overlook in the form of a new lounge.
What’s Happening:
- Starting July 18th, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Pass Members can relax and cool off in a brand new Pass Member Lounge, which can be found on the third floor of the Serengeti Overlook at the park.
- While there, Pass Members can enjoy concierge services, manage their membership, book discounted upgrades and tours, recharge their devices, and even enjoy some snacks and beverages while enjoying the view of the Serengeti Plain.
- This weekend (July 16th and 17th), Platinum Pass Members can enjoy a special preview of the all-new lounge before it opens to all pass members on Monday, July 18th.
- The new lounge will be open daily for both the preview and regular operating hours from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Pass Members must show their active pass for entry.
- Once inside, Pass Members can enjoy:
- Concierge services:
- Buy, upgrade, or renew your Annual Pass
- Make reservations for tours and special events
- All-Day Dining available for purchase
- Get general information and assistance
- Free Wi-Fi
- Food and beverage available for purchase
- Each Pass Member will be required to check-in with their active Annual Pass for entry. Note that the lounge is Valid only for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Florida Platinum Annual Pass Members. Those with a Fun Card, Teacher Card, Preschool Pass, and Friends & Family Pas will not be admitted.
