Volume 2 of “Ms. Marvel” Soundtrack Now Available on Most Streaming Platforms

The second half of the soundtrack for the hit Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, is now available for fans to listen to on most streaming services.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records and Marvel music have released the soundtrack album for Episodes 4-6 from the Disney+ Original series Ms. Marvel. All episodes of the series are currently streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up

Track Listing:

1. Karachi Station (1:13)

2. Arrival (2:57)

3. Friend or Foe (1:52)

4. It’s Genetic (1:41)

5. Stove (1:30)

6. Two Worlds (2:36)

7. Getaway (1:39)

8. Blood and Pain (1:11)

9. Mother and Daughter (2:02)

10. Training (1:11)

11. Surprise (0:53)

12. Street Chase (2:09)

13. Leaping Balconies (1:17)

14. Running Scared (2:05)

15. Another Season (1:44)

16. Fight for Freedom (0:45)

17. Walking Stick (1:12)

18. She Who Lives (2:34)

19. Peaceful Transition (1:05)

20. Charity (1:10)

21. A Meeting and a Deadline (1:46)

22. People Are Dying (1:24)

23. Exodus (1:21)

24. The Last Train (3:39)

25. Answered Prayer (4:26)

26. Transfer (1:46)

27. Two People (1:40)

28. Reconciliation (1:16)

29. Generations (0:59)

30. Nowhere to Go (0:46)

31. Subway Powers (1:14)

32. Circle Q Exploded (1:14)

33. New Suit (0:44)

34. Raid (0:49)

35. Ensure Your Safety (1:36)

36. Keep Looking (1:10)

37. Glowing Pains (1:26)

38. Back to School (1:45)

39. New Plan (1:43)

40. Threat (1:19)

41. Bad Press (1:27)

42. Walls Close In (1:33)

43. Stay with Me (1:13)

44. What Happens in Karachi (2:35)

45. Powerful Hands (2:53)

46. There Is No Normal (2:26)

47. Control Damaged (1:41)

48. On a Lamp Post (3:20)

49. Who…Is…That…??!! (0:32)

50. Bed of Roses (Indian Mix) – Tanweer Mian, Prashant Patil & Gurinder Negi (2:32)

51. Aavegi – Ritviz (2:53)