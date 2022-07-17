New Resin Figures Featuring Country Bear Jamboree Characters Appear at Walt Disney World

A new piece of sculptural art is now on sale at Walt Disney World and is sure to be the prized piece of many Disney fans’ collections, especially if they love the classic Frontierland attraction, the Country Bear Jamboree.

What’s Happening:

Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, Disney Art Directors in design, illustration, sculpture, animation, and puppetry, have debuted two new pieces inspired by the classic Walt Disney World attraction, Country Bear Jamboree.

The pieces are two resin figures, one of Henry, who serves as master of ceremonies during the long-running performance, and another of fan-favorite bear singer and guitarist Big Al.

The Big Al figure also features the addition of Little Oscar, a small bear cub who is part of the band and his own plush teddy bear.

Henry has a similar accompaniment with his figure, but his is the raccoon, Sammy, who is seen during the show and eventually inside Henry’s hat.

The figures made their debut quietly on store shelves around Walt Disney World, notably at the Art of Disney at Disney Springs

Updates alert fans that they may be sold out, but are likely to reappear at other locations on Walt Disney World property and will likely be restocked at those mentioned locations.

The Country Bear Jamboree is a Walt Disney World original that was so incredibly popular at that location, it was then replicated at Disneyland