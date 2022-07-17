Construction Set To Begin on Florida’s First Great Wolf Lodge

Construction is set to begin later this week on the eagerly-anticipated Florida debut of the popular Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor water-park resort complete with attractions and lodging facilities, all housed in one complex.
What’s Happening:
- Construction officially begins Thursday on Florida's first Great Wolf Lodge in Naples. Set to open by summer 2024, the 20-acre enterprise has been dubbed Great Wolf Lodge South Florida and visitor and locals can visit the new waterpark resort that will be located on City Gate Boulevard near the Paradise Coast Sports Complex at the Collier Boulevard exit of I-75.
- The brand's 21st resort in North America is scheduled to feature 500 rooms, a 100,000- square-foot indoor water park and 62,000 square feet of attractions.
- South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground on its newest resort in Naples, Fla.
- Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Blvd interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient, fun-filled getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
- With a rough construction timeline of 18-24 months, Great Wolf Lodge South Florida is expected to celebrate its grand opening in spring/summer of 2024.
- The current nearest location can be found in LaGrange, GA, about a nine-hour drive from the new Naples location. Others in the region can be found in North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. The brand can be found all over the country though, with locations throughout, including one close to Disneyland in Anaheim, CA.